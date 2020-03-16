COUPLE ALERT! Look who makes their relationship official on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

We are sure that the viewers will be stunned to see who is the new couple on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 13:13
COUPLE ALERT! Look who makes their relationship official on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

 

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning. 

The viewers have seen a lot of interesting twists and turns in the story till now. 

With Ram and Priya's wedding to their separation and the show taking a leap, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers intrigued. 

Apart from all the on-screen drama, the star cast has a gala time on the sets of the show amid the shooting. 

The show has an ensemble star cast who has been a part of the television industry for a very long time. 

The actors are constantly keeping the viewers posted about all the latest happenings on the set. 

ALSO READ: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Manushi gives this big deal to Manjiri, will she accept it?

Every actor shares a great bond with their co-stars and it is clearly visible through their social media posts. 

And now, we have come across a picture where an actor has made a surprising revelation about his co-stars. 

It is none other than Kushagre Ghuge who plays the role of Ishaan in the show. 

Kushagre has exposed Maanya Singh and Reena Aggarwal's relationship and we can't keep awwing. 

We can see Maanya drawing a peck on Reena's cheek. 

Take a look:

Maanya plays the role of Sandy while Reena is seen as Vedika in the show. 

What do you think about this new couple on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Sex Appeal! These hot and sexy pictures of Avneet Kaur set her a class apart from the rest of the divas, Check out

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Shantanu Monga Aarohi Kumawat Kushagre Ghuge TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 13:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Naagin 6: Upcoming Drama! Rishabh gets stuck in the fire, Pratha comes to know a shocking truth
MUMBAI:Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance...
Kundali Bhagya: Upcoming Drama! Rishabh invites Arjun to the anniversary party, Arjun gives glimpses of Karan
MUMBAI :Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein to wrap up the shoot on THIS date
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The viewers...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Unfortunate! Ram and Pihu’s budding relationship in trouble by Krish’s involvement
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Arjun preeta in his arms, Preeta’s heartbeats get heavier
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Fashionista! Liger actress Ananya Panday flaunts herself in a table cloth, this is how netizens react
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is known to give a fashionable spin to bold outfits, was once again...
Recent Stories
Fashionista! Liger actress Ananya Panday flaunts herself in a table cloth, this is how netizens react
Fashionista! Liger actress Ananya Panday flaunts herself in a table cloth, this is how netizens react
Latest Video