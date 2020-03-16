COUPLE ALERT! Look who makes their relationship official on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

The viewers have seen a lot of interesting twists and turns in the story till now.

With Ram and Priya's wedding to their separation and the show taking a leap, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers intrigued.

Apart from all the on-screen drama, the star cast has a gala time on the sets of the show amid the shooting.

The show has an ensemble star cast who has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

The actors are constantly keeping the viewers posted about all the latest happenings on the set.

Every actor shares a great bond with their co-stars and it is clearly visible through their social media posts.

And now, we have come across a picture where an actor has made a surprising revelation about his co-stars.

It is none other than Kushagre Ghuge who plays the role of Ishaan in the show.

Kushagre has exposed Maanya Singh and Reena Aggarwal's relationship and we can't keep awwing.

We can see Maanya drawing a peck on Reena's cheek.

Take a look:

Maanya plays the role of Sandy while Reena is seen as Vedika in the show.

What do you think about this new couple on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? Tell us in the comments.

