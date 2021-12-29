COUPLE GOALS! After Tazbuz, Shivangi Khedkar UNVEILS Sai Ketan Rao's new favourite fruit

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali ruled several hearts. The show had become everyone's favourite in no time. South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar were playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi respectively on Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

The duo, Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are all set to reunite with a music video, today was their shoot for the same. Well, amid shooting for the video, Shivangi decided to capture this unmissable moment. Sai Ketan Rao called his beloved fans Tazbuz and now he has got a new fruit for a unique name and that is Banana, Sai calls it Nanaba.

Check out the video:

Are you all excited about their music video?

