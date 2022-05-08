Couple Goals! Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to finally get married on this date

MUMBAI: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most popular and loved couples. The two have been setting major relationship goals.

The lovebirds are all set to become man and wife. Yes, they are all set to get married in September 2022. According to reports, after postponing their marriage twice, the duo is now all set to take the plunge. Reportedly Ali and Richa will exchange the wedding vows in two ceremonies, one in Mumbai and other in Delhi.


The two first met on the sets of their film Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019. The ‘Mirzapur’ actor proposed to Richa when the couple was on a vacation in the Maldives. The actor planned an intimate dinner and following that, he popped open a bottle of Champagne, and went down on his knees and asked Richa to marry him. The two made their relationship official at the world premiere of Ali Fazal’s Hollywood film ‘Victoria and Abdul’ in Venice. Richa and Ali were clicked by the paparazzi as they walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet.


Recently, when Richa was asked about her wedding while speaking to Mashable India, the Fukrey actress had said, “Whenever we think of getting married, a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also, but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad”.

 
Work-wise, Ali was last seen in ‘Death On The Nile’. Talking about Richa, she will be reprising her role of Bholi Punjaban in ‘Fukrey 3’.
 

Latest Video