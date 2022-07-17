COUPLE GOALS! All you need to know about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Pandya’s LOVE STORY

MUMBAI: No doubt, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Pandya are one of the most adorable and stylish celebrity couples. From their courtship period to married life to becoming parents, the cricketer and the actress have always treated fans by sharing pictures from various phases of their life.

Today, let’s check out the timeline of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Pandya’s love story

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Pandya’s first meeting

Talking about the couple’s first meeting, interestingly, Natasa Stankovic was not aware who Hardik Pandya was. "She had no idea about who I was. I got her by talking," the cricketer told Harsha Bhogle on a Cricbuzz show.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Pandya’s engagement

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic surprised their fans on 1 January 2020 as they announced their engagement. The two got engaged in style and grabbed everyone’s attention. They got engaged on a dreamy yacht in a filmy style. Both of them had taken to social media to share the good news with their fans, followers, and friends.

Not just their fans even the cricketer’s family was surprised by the engagement news. In an interview, Hardik Pandya’s late father Himanshu Pandya was all praises for Natasa and said to TOI, “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai but had no clue that they would get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged."

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Pandya’s wedding

They got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine. They became man and wife on May 31, 2020.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Pandya become parents

The lovebirds welcomed their first child July 30, 2020. Named Agastya, their son has been winning everyone’s hearts with his cuteness. His delightful pictures and videos are a hit among the netizens.

