Couple Goals! Check out THESE television couples who gave marriage a second chance

MUMBAI: It's not always that married couples get to live their happily-ever-after and it requires a lot of hard work to make a marriage work. Sometimes problems in marriage arise to such an extent that it seems taking the legal route is the only choice. However, these couples went through difficult phases in their marriages, spoke about taking the legal route and then decided to keep the marriage for good.



In Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik shocked everyone when she revealed during a task that Abhinav and she were on the verge of getting divorced. They decided to be a part of Bigg Boss to test if they'd be able to sail through and give their relationship one last chance. The couple, however, came out stronger. The couple is stronger than ever, travelling and celebrating life together.

Problems between Charu and Rajeev soon began to surface after they got married in June 2019. They decided to part ways sometime ago and had taken the legal route. However, they surprised everyone by posting love-filled pictures as a family on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. They shared a note writing that they have decided to give their marriage a chance for good.

In couple-based game reality show Smart Jodi, Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari and his wife Pallavi revealed that their marriage was on the rocks and the two had filed for divorce. After having an arranged marriage, the couple faced compatibility issues and Pallavi had left Ankit. However, when their little daughter fell ill and was hospitalised, Ankit came to meet his wife and daughter and re-thought about the divorce. Ankita shared on Smart Jodi that he decided to work on his marriage and all is well now in their marital life.



Amit and Ruby got married in 2007. They have a daughter Jiyana. The couple went through a rough patch in their marriage wherein they were set to get divorced. However, things took a turn when Ruby, a dermatologist, was arrested for misbehaving with DHA (Dubai Health Authorities) in 2017. This got the couple back together and closer than before.

The couple took up a marriage counselling course during the lockdown to keep the spark of their marriage alive. While they were not on the verge of divorce, Rochelle shared that it helped to bring them closer.



Television actress Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi tied the knot in 1986. Despite reports of Aditya's affairs with Pooja Bedi and Kangana Ranaut, she has stood strong in support of her husband. Even though Aditya admitted to having an affair with Kangana, it didn't ruffle their marriage. The couple continues to be together and it's been decades that they have been married to each other.

Credit: ETimes



