COUPLE GOALS! Fans call Kanwar and Alice 'Made for Each Other' after Shiva's wardrobe transformation for Raavi in Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

Also read: AWW! Kanwar Dhillon calls his ladylove Alice Kaushik 'GOLDEN GIRL' and we totally agree with him

The duo has been lauded for their stellar performances in the show. Indeed, Kanwar and Alice have turned into household names for everyone. Fans have always showered their love for Shivi's every post, yet again they went awestruck with their recent post.

Check out the post:

Kanwar shared his stunning transformation from Pandya Store's upcoming track where he will be seen in a completely different avatar. Looking at the mesmerizing reel, fans commented ‘Made for Each other’ and shipping the duo on and off-screen. We are really awestruck by the transformation, and you all?

The upcoming track of the show will have the couples competition and it has also been speculated that Disha will come back from Rajkot to participate with Shiva but the twists are yet to be unfolded. We are excited to see Shivi's new avatar and hope that Raavi would confess her love to Shiva and stop this divorce.

Also read: Kya BAAT HAIN! Alice Kaushik showers kisses, beau Kanwar Dhillon has the most ROMANTIC response to her

What do you think will happen next?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.