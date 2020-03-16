COUPLE GOALS! Fans demand the BTS of AbhiRa's Chocolate Romance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Abhimanyu and Akshara have a romantic moment while making chocolate together and now fans want to see the BTS of this romantic moment. Check it out:

In the upcoming episode, Akshara, Manjari, Anand and everyone are worried about seeing Abhimanyu and question the doctor about his recovery. The doctor reveals that the nerve has been damaged 75 per cent and there are barely any chances for it to recover. There is a 90 per cent chance of him losing his hand completely. Surgery is the only option that can recover his hand.

Anand reveals that there is a doctor who could help but he has stopped doing surgeries. Manjari asks whether he could try talking but Anand reveals that he has already tried but no positive reply.

Akshara decides to convince the surgeon to do Abhimanyu's surgery as she wants Abhimanyu to recover as soon as possible.

