COUPLE GOALS! Fans demand the BTS of AbhiRa's Chocolate Romance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara, Manjari, Anand and everyone are worried seeing Abhimanyu question the doctor about his recovery. The doctor reveals that the nerve has been damaged 75 percentage and there are barely any chances for it to recover.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 16:59
ye

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: DANCING QUEEN! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has left her fans wondering whether she shall have a dance performance for #AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Currently, Abhimanyu and Akshara have a romantic moment while making chocolate together and now fans want to see the BTS of this romantic moment. Check it out:

In the upcoming episode, Akshara, Manjari, Anand and everyone are worried about seeing Abhimanyu and question the doctor about his recovery. The doctor reveals that the nerve has been damaged 75 per cent and there are barely any chances for it to recover. There is a 90 per cent chance of him losing his hand completely. Surgery is the only option that can recover his hand.

Anand reveals that there is a doctor who could help but he has stopped doing surgeries. Manjari asks whether he could try talking but Anand reveals that he has already tried but no positive reply.

Akshara decides to convince the surgeon to do Abhimanyu's surgery as she wants Abhimanyu to recover as soon as possible.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Neil actually understands Aarohi' Karishma Sawant on her bond with Paras Priyadarshan, Neil and Aarohi's banter, and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 16:59

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AMAZING! Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Parvati Sehgal reveals what DISLIKES about her character Manini, says, "The meaner she is, the better the role"
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a new show titled Banni Chow Home Delivery. The show stars Pravisht Mishra and...
Exclusive! Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop fame actress Sumati Singh bags Shemaroo’s next?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update. TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of...
EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan on his thoughts before taking up Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I really liked the totality of the script and both the main characters, Dev is really inspiring and that is something I really like about him
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Iqbal Khan is back in action with his much-awaited show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho where he is...
Dangerous! Dhoke Pyaar Ke fame Khushalii Kumar injures herself badly while shooting for the song
MUMBAI: Khushalii Kumar, who will be seen in the latest music video Dhoke Pyaar Ke, has recently got injured on the...
COUPLE GOALS! Fans demand the BTS of AbhiRa's Chocolate Romance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
What! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya is NOT MISSING her hubby Rahul Nagal, then who? | Deets inside
MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.She is known for her performance in shows such...
Recent Stories
Dangerous! Dhoke Pyaar Ke fame Khushalii Kumar injures herself badly while shooting for the song
Dangerous! Dhoke Pyaar Ke fame Khushalii Kumar injures herself badly while shooting for the song
Latest Video