COUPLE GOALS! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma pens a HEARTFELT note for Neil Bhatt on completing a year together

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Also read: GHKKPM: DISGUSTING! Sonali-Omkar get greedy, bring money between relationships

The show became a major reason to bring a fairytale love story to life, this one is not the reel love story but the real one. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma aka Virat and Pakhi have finally completed a year to confess their love for each other.

Their love story began from the sets of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and now it has been blooming with each passing day, today as their story clocks a year, Aishwarya shared a heartwarming message for her man Neil, "It’s been a year my love @bhatt_neil October is the month of our confession and we decided to be with each other and told our parents love you so much"

Check the post:

We wish that this duo keeps entertaining their fans and spreading much love like always with their dance moves, quirky videos, and more. Aishwarya is known for her creative mind behind those shin chan videos or her mad love for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, this duo never fails to experiment with those hot trends and share them with their fans.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Vikram Singh and Aishwarya Sharma aka Samrat and Pakhi share their FONDEST MEMORY from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as the show completes a year!

Well, wishing more years to come and bring more interesting stories and moments with Neil and Aishwarya fondly known as AishNeil.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com