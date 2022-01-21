COUPLE GOALS! Know everything about Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's love story; wedding location details inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Karishma Tanna is a prominent name in the entertainment industry. Currently, she is the talk of the town as she is all set to tie knot with her boyfriend Varun Bangera, who is a Mumbai-based businessman. The wedding bells are going to ring on February 5 in Mumbai.

Karishma and Varun met through common friend Suved Lohia, and the duo have head over heels in love ever since. The couple has been quite serious about the relationship and are all set to have a happy married life.

Moreover, the lovebirds will celebrate their union as per Gujarati and South Indian customs. Fans are super excited and are eagerly waiting for their wedding day.

