Couple Goals! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt have a reason to celebrate; Check Out

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been one of the most adored duos in recent times.

The two are loved for their reel characters Virat and Pakhi.

In the year 2020, the couple met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiiin and fell in love. They announced their engagement in 2021 and took nuptial vows in the year 2022 in Ujjain in a very close-knit ceremony.

Later on, the couple hosted a reception for their close ones where legendary and evergreen actress Rekha along with the team of their show and some of the friends from the industry were seen gracing their event.

The couple is called by their ship name #NeWariya.

As the couple completes nine months of their relationship, actor Neil took to his social media and wished his wifey Aishwarya.

He uploaded a video where his journey with Aishwarya is decoded. He captioned the video, “Today we complete 9 months @aisharma812 ️ I Love you. A small surprise for you. Our journey from when we started working together to our marriage, on our song #mannjogiya ! There’s so much we’ve gone through together from happy to not so happy moments, from sanity to madness we’ve come a long way and so much more to discover about each other. Hope you like it.”

Have a look at the video!

Well, in Neil's post, wifey Aishwarya gave an amazing reaction. She commented on his video, “Happy 9 months love of my life I love you infinity.”

Have a look at the screenshot below!



Their actor friends like Tanvi Thakker, Mitaali Naag, and Sheetal Maulik along with their fans blessed the couple.

