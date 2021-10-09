COUPLE GOALS! Pandya store's Gaura and Yeh Hai Chahatein's Rusha recreated the Maine Pyar Kiya's Salman Bhagyashree's romantic moment

MUMBAI: In the recent episodes of two of the most adored shows of Star Plus' which are Pandya Store and Yeh Hai Chahatein. The Iconic duos Gaura ( Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan) and Rusha ( Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra) recreated one of the most romantic scenes from 90's that every girl or every couple dreamt of, they recreated Salman and Bhagyashree's Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali moment.

Talking about Yeh Hai Chahatein, the duo spent their first date after marriage on the terrace recreating the whole song, Sargun was seen changing outfits just as Bhagyashree did in the film and dancing to the tunes with Abrar aka Rudraksh. The duo spelt love in all possible ways with their fire chemistry. Their moment gets ruined with Armaan's phone call saying Anvi is unwell and the duo rushes to Armaan's place to take care of Anvi.

In Pandya Store, Gaura aka Dhara and Gautam set flames on screen with their white nighty moment on the terrace. Dhara came hiding her attire in the red shawl to the terrace, Their romance would make anyone watching them want to go all 90's lover with their bae. Dhara and Gautam almost had that moment but got ruined with Dev searching for a network. Dhara quickly hides behind the door and Dev enters the terrace, he asks Gautam for a reason to be here and Gombi tries to shove him off but he sees Dhara hiding behind the door. While leaving he wishes night to the duo and teases them.

Well, we are in awe of both couples, who is your favourite?