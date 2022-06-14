COUPLE GOALS! Pobby Jabbal has already reminded Karan V Grover about his husband's duties

MUMBAI: Karan V Grover, who is currently seen as Angad Maan in Udaariyaan, got married to his long-time girlfriend Poppy Jabbal. The two dated each other for more than a decade, and now they have taken their relationship to the next level.

The wedding happened in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of close family and friends. The wedding functions have been quite blissful as we saw in the pictures Shama shared.  Karan and Poppy's common friends Raj Laaxmi, Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron, Sonnalli Seygall attended the wedding and they did update the fans with their trendy attires and ceremonies. Karan and Poppy tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding away from the hustle and bustle of city life followed by a reception party.

Well, at their Reception Party, they enjoyed Opa Kipos and their famous plate-breaking session. After all the fun, Poppy decided to sweep the broken plates and called Karan to do it. While Karan sweeps the floor, Poppy made sure that he does the job well and kept giving instructions for the same. His friends are quite excited to see what next will happen with Karan after the wedding. Check out the video:

Talking about their love story, Karan and Poppy had first met in a car parking area and later they met again through some common friends and soon started dating. Their families are also aware of their relationship. In fact, Karan and Poppy have quite a lot in common. The duo loves travelling and shares the same sun sign that is cancer. That's why they have a rock-solid relationship. They are often seen attending each other’s family functions and meeting common friends from the industry too.

