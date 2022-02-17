Couple Goals! SaNan all set to gear up for their Romantic dance performance in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences with different issues over all.

Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Samar Shah and Anagha Bhosale who plays the character of Nandini Iyer in the show are all set to do a Romantic dance together. But here is the twist: will this be their last dance together?

Check out the video:

Fans are very much excited but yet curious to see what is brewing between them. They are also confused about their relationship. Will it build or break?

In the upcoming episode, Anupama will finally confess her feelings for Anuj where she will arrange a special date for him and will decorate the entire terrace for him and will make him feel special.

She tells him that she feels very special and blessed that she has someone like him and that she wouldn’t want to lose him and finally she tells him that she would want to grow old with him, Anuj is shocked and happy and doesn’t know how to react.

Anupama will finally confess her feelings for Anuj and their new chapter will begin with a lot of twists and turns.

