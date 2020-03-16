COUPLE GOALS! Sejal and Yohan to have a romantic Sehan moment in Colors' Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans love this amazing Jodi. The upcoming episode of Spy Bahu is going to be very interesting as you will get to see major twists.

In the upcoming episode, the story will take a shocking twist when Yohan will come to the village to meet Sejal. Yohan will be looking around for Sejal while she will be in her house standing on a table, trying to take get some books from a suitcase as soon her students will arrive for tuition.

While she will be trying to reach the books, she is unaware that the table is going to collapse. Just when she is about to fall, another man saves her by holding her in his arms and unfortunately, Yohan will witness this moment and feel shattered.

We will see a romantic scene between Sejal and Yohan soon, check out the BTS that Sejal aka Sana Sayyad shared:



Will Yohan still try to be with Sejal?

