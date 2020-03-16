COUPLE GOALS! Sejal and Yohan to have a romantic Sehan moment in Colors' Spy Bahu

While she will be trying to reach the books, she is unaware that the table is going to collapse. Just when she is about to fall, another man saves her by holding her in his arms and unfortunately, Yohan will witness this moment and feel shattered.

 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 19:14
sejal

MUMBAI:  Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans love this amazing Jodi. The upcoming episode of Spy Bahu is going to be very interesting as you will get to see major twists.

Also read: Spy Bahu: Finally! Yohan gets lost looking at Sejal

In the upcoming episode, the story will take a shocking twist when Yohan will come to the village to meet Sejal. Yohan will be looking around for Sejal while she will be in her house standing on a table, trying to take get some books from a suitcase as soon her students will arrive for tuition.

While she will be trying to reach the books, she is unaware that the table is going to collapse. Just when she is about to fall, another man saves her by holding her in his arms and unfortunately, Yohan will witness this moment and feel shattered.

We will see a romantic scene between Sejal and Yohan soon, check out the BTS that Sejal aka Sana Sayyad shared: 


Also read: EXPLOSIVE! Sejal gets trapped in the fire, and Yohan comes to rescue in Colors' Spy Bahu

Will Yohan still try to be with Sejal?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Colors tv Spy Bahu Niraj Pandey Ashvini Yardi Sana Sayyad Sejal Yohaan Sehban Azim Ayub Khan Drishti Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
3
Love
1
Haha
1
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 19:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “I feel I am getting typecast in a mother’s role, this is one of the biggest problems in television” - Vaishnavi Macdonald of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet
MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and...
Shocking! Krushna Abhishek is not doing The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming season; this is what he said
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular and loved comedy shows. The makers leave no stone unturned to...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Are makers never planning to introduce a leap in Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma due to THIS reason?
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's popular drama series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest-running shows on small...
Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Happiness! Beginning of a new friendship between Vinayak and Savi
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Parineetii: Upcoming Danger! Parineetii informs Rajesh about Neeti’s accident while Rakesh plans to kill Neeti
MUMBAI: Colors' new show ‘Parineetii’ is doing well. The audience has given it a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ram's 2.0 version in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was SHORT-LIVED, views want to see more of it
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly high on drama.  The viewers are constantly seeing how...
Recent Stories
Sonalee Kulkarni
Disheartening! Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni mourns the sad demise of her grandmother
Latest Video