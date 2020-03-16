Couple Goals! Tejasswi Prakash spills beans on participating in dance shows with beau Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have continued to remain strong despite multiple arguments, breakups, and patch-ups during their stint in Bigg Boss 15 house. Apart from they were also seen putting up some dance performances together. While Tejasswi has been fine, Karan was known for his quirky dance moves, which often left everyone in splits. Tejasswi has now revealed whether she is open to participate in dance reality shows with Karan.

Also Read: Too Cute! A young fan from Dubai requests Karan Kundrra to meet in THIS way

"I don’t know because I can dance but I’m shy, he cannot dance but he’s not shy at all! He says ‘Yes, I’ll dance’ and I ask ‘What are you going to do?’ Woh khushi khushi dance kar lega. He’s extremely confident and that is something I love," Tejasswi was quoted as saying.

Also Read: Too Cute! A young fan from Dubai requests Karan Kundrra to meet in THIS way

Recently, Tejasswi poured her heart out to express her love for Karan by surprising him with an emotional voice note. Karan was moved by her words which left him almost in tears. "She has never expressed so much. She is something else. It is extremely sweet and gives me perspective on how she feels about me,” Karan had told Pinkvilla.

Talking about his Bigg Boss journey, Karan said that he was destined to meet Tejasswi on the show, which also helped him understand a lot about himself.

Credit: BollywoodLife