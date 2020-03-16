Couple Goals! Tejasswi Prakash spills beans on participating in dance shows with beau Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are madly in love with each other and are often found together on different occasions
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 10:22
Couple Goals! Tejasswi Prakash spills beans on participating in dance shows with beau Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have continued to remain strong despite multiple arguments, breakups, and patch-ups during their stint in Bigg Boss 15 house. Apart from they were also seen putting up some dance performances together. While Tejasswi has been fine, Karan was known for his quirky dance moves, which often left everyone in splits. Tejasswi has now revealed whether she is open to participate in dance reality shows with Karan.

Also Read: Too Cute! A young fan from Dubai requests Karan Kundrra to meet in THIS way

"I don’t know because I can dance but I’m shy, he cannot dance but he’s not shy at all! He says ‘Yes, I’ll dance’ and I ask ‘What are you going to do?’ Woh khushi khushi dance kar lega. He’s extremely confident and that is something I love," Tejasswi was quoted as saying.

Also Read: Too Cute! A young fan from Dubai requests Karan Kundrra to meet in THIS way

Recently, Tejasswi poured her heart out to express her love for Karan by surprising him with an emotional voice note. Karan was moved by her words which left him almost in tears. "She has never expressed so much. She is something else. It is extremely sweet and gives me perspective on how she feels about me,” Karan had told Pinkvilla.

Talking about his Bigg Boss journey, Karan said that he was destined to meet Tejasswi on the show, which also helped him understand a lot about himself.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Bigg Boss 15 Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 LOCK UPP Dance Deewane Junior 6 Roadies Rula Deti Ho TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 10:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sexy! Check out some of the jaw dropping sizzling pictures of the actress Priya Bapat
MUMBAI: Actor Priya Bapat with her contribution no doubt has been winning the heart of the fans overtime. Her...
Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra utters ‘I Love You’ in Marathi for his ladylove, watch the video
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Kara Kundrra are one of the most loved and celebrated couples in the entertainment...
Unbelievable! Rakhi Sawant survived on THIS supper for Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Main Hoon Na’
MUMBAI: Apart from her works in the television industry, controversy queen Rakhi Sawant who never fails to speak what’s...
Couple Goals! Tejasswi Prakash spills beans on participating in dance shows with beau Karan Kundrra
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have continued to remain strong despite multiple arguments, breakups, and...
Disheartening! Galla Gooriyan fame Taz from Stereo Nation dies on Friday due to Hernia
MUMBAI: Taz, who had been suffering from Hernia, was due to have surgery two years ago but it was postponed in the wake...
HUGE SHOCKER! Aarohi misplaces Akshara's wedding lehenga, Abhimanyu calls her unworthy in StarPlus'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Recent Stories
Sexy! Check out some of the jaw dropping sizzling pictures of the actress Priya Bapat
Sexy! Check out some of the jaw dropping sizzling pictures of the actress Priya Bapat
Latest Video