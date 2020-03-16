COUPLE GOALS! TejRan trend again with Tejasswi Prakash's new Laddoo bag; Karan hasn't gifted this one

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet again an interesting update from the telly world.

Bigg Boss couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are often spotted together. Their latest outing was outside Naagin 6 sets where the two posed for paps. Well, she not only went to pick up her bae at the Airport but we also heard Kundrra revealing that he made the right choice in having Tejasswi.

Well, her customised Bag titled Laddoo, we all know who calls the gorgeous much Laddoo, the bag has been on the rage and the fans even revealed that this isn't a gift but Tejasswi herself got it customised as a token of all the love she receives from Karan. The duo has been setting some major couple goals.

Tejasswi looked pretty in a white shirt and denim skirt with comfortable sliders while Karan was handsome in a white shirt and maroon trousers. While the duo has been busy with their work and lives, Tejasswi and Karan often take out time for each other. Their fans, who fondly call them TejRan, wait for their photos together and shower them with love. In fact, they can't wait to see the two get married.

Karan often calls her, his peace and it is quite evident that both Tejasswi and Karan are deep in love, you wouldn't see them apart at any events, the duo keep surprising each other and doing these little things that really add to the spark of their relationship, amid their busy schedules you will still find a TejRan moment together.

