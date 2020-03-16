COUPLE GOALS! TejRan trend again with Tejasswi Prakash's new Laddoo bag; Karan hasn't gifted this one

Well, her customised Bag titled Laddoo, we all know who calls the gorgeous much Laddoo, the bag has been on the rage and the fans even revealed that this isn't a gift but Tejasswi herself got it customised as a token of all the love she receives from Karan. The duo has been setting some major couple goals.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 12:27
tej-karan

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet again an interesting update from the telly world. 

Also read: Delightful! Karan Kundra is proud of #TejRan army as they do this!

Bigg Boss couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are often spotted together. Their latest outing was outside Naagin 6 sets where the two posed for paps. Well, she not only went to pick up her bae at the Airport but we also heard Kundrra revealing that he made the right choice in having Tejasswi. 

Well, her customised Bag titled Laddoo, we all know who calls the gorgeous much Laddoo, the bag has been on the rage and the fans even revealed that this isn't a gift but Tejasswi herself got it customised as a token of all the love she receives from Karan. The duo has been setting some major couple goals. 

Tejasswi looked pretty in a white shirt and denim skirt with comfortable sliders while Karan was handsome in a white shirt and maroon trousers.  While the duo has been busy with their work and lives, Tejasswi and Karan often take out time for each other. Their fans, who fondly call them TejRan, wait for their photos together and shower them with love. In fact, they can't wait to see the two get married.

Karan often calls her, his peace and it is quite evident that both Tejasswi and Karan are deep in love, you wouldn't see them apart at any events, the duo keep surprising each other and doing these little things that really add to the spark of their relationship, amid their busy schedules you will still find a TejRan moment together. 

Also read: Whoa! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra get an unexpected gift from TejRan fans at the airport, deets inside

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kyndrra laddoo Sunny Naagin 6 lockupp Dance Deewane Juniors Colors tv Colors TejRan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 12:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! How the contrast translates into a situational humour will be a treat to watch: Sachin Parikh on experience shooting for Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: Sachin Parikh has been a part of some very unique concepts such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dadi Amma Dadi...
COUPLE GOALS! TejRan trend again with Tejasswi Prakash's new Laddoo bag; Karan hasn't gifted this one
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet again an interesting update from the telly world. Also read:...
Exclusive! Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey to be part of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?
MUMBAI: Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new concept where they began Bigg Boss OTT which streamed on...
EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Laabh actress Reema Worah opens up on her love for animals, urges people to be kinder to those voiceless souls and adopt strays
MUMBAI : Actress Reema Worah is a popular face of the TV industry. The young diva has been a part of the showbiz world...
Applause Entertainment and SonyLIV announce their lead actor for Scam 2003: The Telgi Story
MUMBAI: Post the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story, Applause Entertainment created a stir with the...
Oops! Palak Tiwari faces netizens’ wrath for THIS reason, see reactions
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari surfaces headlines this time for her ramp walk for the Delhi Fashion Week...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Wow! Check out the Inside pictures of birthday celebration of Suhana Khan
Latest Video