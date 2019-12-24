News

Couples of MTV Splitsvilla X2 gear up for a FASHION SHOW

24 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla has always been a visual delight. The current season of the show has a lot of spice being added as it is reaching its culmination.
The current season has been quite entertaining with drama escalating with each passing episode.

In the previous episodes, because of a twist both Hridya and Loka were dumped by the chosen one couple Miesha Iyer and Ashish Bhatia.

In the upcoming episodes, the couple of the show will be seen taking up a couple pageant competition. This time around they will not have a physically taxing task but will have to take up a fashion show as a competition. The hosts Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone will ask tricky questions to the contestants of the show and will rate them as per their answers.

Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal, Piyush Sharma and Arshiya Arshi along with Miesha and Ashish will display the best of their walks on the ramp. 

MTV Splitsvilla X2

past seven days