COURTROOM DRAMA next on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

MUMBAI: The viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are already witnessing high-voltage drama. Kartik and Naira are in a huge fix.



After knowing Vedika's insecurities, Naira decides to leave the Goenka mansion with Kairav, but now, the father and son are so attached to each other that they do not want to let go. The recent track also showcased that Vedika is willing to accept Kairav but feels that Naira's presence affects their marriage. Naira, meanwhile, has only Kairav to live for now.



But it looks like the makers are now hinting at a new development in the track!



Yes, the production house shared a glimpse of the court hearing of Kairav's custody case.

