COVID-19: Arti Singh Documents Her Experimentation In The Kitchen *

MUMBAI: The outbreak of COVID-19 has compelled everyone including celebrities to self-quarantine themself and maintain social distancing for the safety of others and themselves. With complete lockdown of the city, celebrities have taken the responsibility of household chores with some learning to cook and doing dishes along with sweeping and mopping the house.

Actress Arti Singh, who reached the Top 5 of popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, was inside the Bigg Boss house for five months where with other contestants she had to cook, clean and do her own makeup and hair. Now with Coronavirus confining us to the four walls of our house it feels like an extension of the reality show for most.

Arti has been documenting her self-quarantine period for her YouTube channel where the actress can be seen cooking and sharing recipes of her favourite dishes. She posted the promo of the video on her Instagram saying, “Cooking has always been my passion! You all saw me in the Bigg Boss house cooking for three months and now here I am during lockdown cooking for myself. And so I thought why not share with you guys! Here is a recipe for a delicious, desi style chicken curry! Try it out at home and let me know how you like it.”

For all those looking for recipes, look no further, your favourite celeb has got you covered.