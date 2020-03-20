COVID-19: Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang on self quarantine

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang is a well-known TV actor who has been part of several soaps. He is known for portraying Ranvijay Sampooran Singh in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and Jai Mittal in Internet Wala Love. He is presently seen in Beyhadh 2.

As we know, due to COVID 19, people are making sure to take safety measures. The Coronavirus outbreak has also lead to malls and restaurants getting shut, and in fact, it has also lead to the decision of stalling shoots for all mediums bringing the entertainment industry to a halt until the end of this month. While the decision came a couple of days ago, everyone has gone in quarantine mode and talking about this, Shivin Narang told Pinkvilla, "During this quarantine, use this time to reinvent yourself. We all are so busy in our daily lives, so take this time to unwind, reflect on your goals, indulge in whatever makes you happy. It is our civic duty to follow social distancing and be calm and be prepared. I will spend time with my family, play board games and read a couple of books that I have bought but didn't get time to read."

Credits: Pinkvilla