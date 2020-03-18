Covid-19: Divyanka Tripathi does something special for her hubby while staying indoors; find out

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is happily married to TV actor Vivek Dahiya and the two are considered to be one of the most adorable couples of the telly world.

As we know because of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in India, people have been advised to practice social distancing and stay at home. It seems Divyanka is making the best use of this time at home with hubby. The actress whipped up a homemade ice-cream for her hubby. He shared a photo of the same, praising his wife for the 'bang on' taste. Sharing a picture of the delicious ice-cream, he wrote, "Her first attempt of busting my mid night craving is pretty bang on - choosing the right flavours- banana, peanut butter, almond milk and dark choc chunks. @divyankatripathidahiya So much for staying indoors? #FirstIceCream."

Take a look below.