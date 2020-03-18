News

Covid-19: Divyanka Tripathi does something special for her hubby while staying indoors; find out

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Mar 2020 03:39 PM

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is happily married to TV actor Vivek Dahiya and the two are considered to be one of the most adorable couples of the telly world.

As we know because of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in India, people have been advised to practice social distancing and stay at home. It seems Divyanka is making the best use of this time at home with hubby. The actress whipped up a homemade ice-cream for her hubby. He shared a photo of the same, praising his wife for the 'bang on' taste. Sharing a picture of the delicious ice-cream, he wrote, "Her first attempt of busting my mid night craving is pretty bang on - choosing the right flavours- banana, peanut butter, almond milk and dark choc chunks. @divyankatripathidahiya So much for staying indoors? #FirstIceCream." 

Take a look below.

Tags Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here