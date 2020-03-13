News

COVID-19 effect: Karan Singh Grover postpones art exhibition

13 Mar 2020 12:34 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Singh Grover has postponed his art exhibition as a measure of precaution during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Karan took to Instagram to let his followers know that he has decided to postpone the art exhibition and its preview that was earlier dated March 17.

"In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Star Infinity Art Exhibit and its preview has been postponed. This is in keeping with the government's mandate to avoid gatherings. Fresh dates will be scheduled. Most importantly, be careful and stay safe.

On his birthday on February 23, Karan came up with the art website starinfinityart.com and his YouTube channel 'Starinfinityart' to share his artwork among his fans.

