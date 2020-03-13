COVID 19 effect: Zee Cine Awards 2020 cancelled for general public

MUMBAI: Zee Cine Awards 2020 will now only be shot as a televised show and it has been cancelled for the general public to avoid mass gatherings following the coronavirus outbreak.

The ceremony will be held here on March 13.

"As a measure of precaution on account of the continuing concern over the COVID 19, the ceremony for ZEE's annual film awards property - Zee Cine Awards 2020 stands cancelled for general public to avoid mass gatherings. Instead the awards will now only be shot as a televised show," read a statement.

"We would like to assure the fans who had purchased tickets for the event through our associates and partners that they will be refunded at the earliest. Our viewers and fans can now look forward to catching their favourite Bollywood celebrities during the telecast on March 28, 7.30 p.m onwards on ZEE TV and ZEE Cinema. Additionally, viewers can also catch these awards before TV on ZEE5."