COVID-19: Here’s how Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is dealing with social distancing

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill because of COVID-19. Everyone is making sure to take safety measures to fight against the deadly virus. Considering the current scenario, citizens have been advised to stay indoors. To deal with the crisis and break the infectious chain, PM Modi has announced 21-Day lockdown in the country.

So whether it is commoners or celebrities, everyone is locked-up in their houses. Now, in an interview with SpotboyE.com, Sidharth Shukla, who is Bigg Boss 13 winner, spoke about how he is dealing with social distancing. He said to the portal, “I have been at home with family. When locked in the Bigg Boss house, we were locked up with strangers but this time around it’s with loved ones. It’s great catching up on conversations, helping out mom in the kitchen (something she had always wanted me to do which I can now, thanks to Bigg Boss) and catching up on shows together. I am staying indoors and we are making sure we are maintaining proper hygiene and keeping our immunity up.”