COVID-19: Here’s how Geeta Phogat expressed gratitude to medical professionals

MUMBAI: Geeta Phogat is a popular name in the world of sports. The famous wrestler has won our hearts by winning medals for the country.

She was also seen in Season 8 of adventure-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Geeta is quite active on social media. She regularly shares posts from her personal as well as professional life to update her fans.

Speaking about her social media activity, via one of her latest Instagram posts, she paid tribute to all those who are working selflessly at this time of crisis. As we all know, due to COVID-19, the nation has come to a standstill. Doctors and medical staff are working hard to deal with the crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Janta Curfew on March 23. And on Sunday, at 5 pm, India saw a historic moment when people stepped out in their balconies to pay respects to medical professionals.

Geeta too lauded them, but she was not alone. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Thankful to all those who are helping us in the time of crisis.. 'Janata Curfew' at 5pm today

Jai hind”

Take a look below:

What do you think about the video? Share your thoughts in the comment section.