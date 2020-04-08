Covid-19 lockdown: Divyanka Tripathi, Dalljiet Kaur, and others talk about whether it should be extended

MUMBAI: Will the lockdown end on April 14th? As per reports, state governments and experts are of the opinion that it should be extended. However, the central government has still not arrived on a decision.

As everyone has this question on their mind, a few television actors gave their opinion.

Divyanka Tripathi: There are chances for an extension and I think it should be extended. I don't see it ending very soon without a proper antidote.

Dalljiet Kaur: If everyone will stay at home, we all will be segregated and there will be better chances of not contracting the virus. Agar bahar nikle to merge ho jaayenge phir se and it will lead to the growth of infection again and again.

Vahbiz Dorabjee: Well, there are rumours that the lockdown will extend. But as responsible citizens, we should abide by it. Life has left us with no other choice. We are responsible not only for ourselves but for others also.

Mahhi Vij: Yes and that will be good.

Garima Jain: It should be extended. We should practice social distancing and be in quarantine for a longer period.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: It should get extended considering the present situation and increase in cases.

What do you think?

Credits: SpotboyE