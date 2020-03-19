COVID-19: Netizens troll Divyanka Tripathi for insensitive traffic post; the actress apologizes

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is popular for playing the female lead role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actress, who made her digital debut with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, is currently making headlines for a wrong reason. Well, with the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Divyanka is enjoying her time being quarantined at home with her family and husband. In the meantime, Tripathi shared a post on her social media talking about how with less traffic in Mumbai, it is a quick opportunity to complete the metro, bridges and smooth roads in the city. Divyanka wrote on Twitter, “With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete metro, bridges and smooth roads.”

However, her tweet did not go down well with many and thus social media users lashed out at her for her insensitive post towards the blue-collar workers in Mumbai. After being trolled for her sensitive post on the Mumbai traffic, the actress apologized on social media. Replying to a tweet made by a social media user that read, “As if the engineers & construction worker life r not important .. such an vague & unrequired tweet at this moment,” Divyanka re-tweeted, “My apologies. Point taken.” Divyanka apologized for her insensitive tweet and also deleted the tweet made by her on traffic quickly.

