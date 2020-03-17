COVID 19 outbreak: Karan Patel urges fans to stay indoors for safety

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. He is known for TV shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, among others.

The handsome actor is quite active on social media and via his latest post, he has urged fans to stay safe. Ever since the coronavirus has hit the nation, our celebrities have taken a moral responsibility to aware the fans about the epidemic. Karan also shared an important message in the regard on social media but with an interesting twist.

Karan shared a post on his Instagram story, which started with the word ‘Sex’. To note, he had used this word to grab the attention. He further wrote, “Now that I have your attention unless it is really needed to step out, please stay indoors for your own safety and for the well being of others around you. Prayers for a complete recovery of all the people infected with the Coronavirus.” Karan also requested the fans to make the indoors safe by staying indoors.

Check out Karan Patel’s post right here: