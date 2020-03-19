News

Covid-19: Sachin Tendulkar urges people to act responsibly

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Mar 2020 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: Owing to coronavirus outbreak, people are worried. Celebrities are trying to spread awareness in their own ways and India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar too took to social media to do the same.  

Sachin Tendulkar has been taking to his Instagram handle and sharing videos to spread awareness.   

Yesterday, he shared a video and mentioned how people need to act responsibly. He wrote, “As citizens, we have to act responsibly. ‪We could follow simple steps to keep the Corona Virus at bay.

‪It is my request to everyone to follow basic guidelines to try our best to ensure we all stay safe. #IndiaFightsCorona” 

Previously, via a video, he showcased the steps to wash hands the right way. To this, along with fans, Amit Sobti, who debuted on TV with a modelling-based reality show, commented, “Go corona” 

Check out his posts right here:

Tags COVID-19 Sachin Tendulkar Amit Sobti Corona Virus Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here