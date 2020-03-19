Covid-19: Sachin Tendulkar urges people to act responsibly

MUMBAI: Owing to coronavirus outbreak, people are worried. Celebrities are trying to spread awareness in their own ways and India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar too took to social media to do the same.

Sachin Tendulkar has been taking to his Instagram handle and sharing videos to spread awareness.

Yesterday, he shared a video and mentioned how people need to act responsibly. He wrote, “As citizens, we have to act responsibly. ‪We could follow simple steps to keep the Corona Virus at bay.

‪It is my request to everyone to follow basic guidelines to try our best to ensure we all stay safe. #IndiaFightsCorona”

Previously, via a video, he showcased the steps to wash hands the right way. To this, along with fans, Amit Sobti, who debuted on TV with a modelling-based reality show, commented, “Go corona”

Check out his posts right here: