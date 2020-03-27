News

COVID-19: Virat Kohli urges fans to wake up to the reality; says ‘nation needs our support and honesty’

Virat Kohli has urged everyone to understand the seriousness of the current situation. He said in his latest post how the nation needs everyone’s support to fight against the deadly coronavirus.

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 08:57 PM

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli is a huge star. As a public figure, he has a responsibility to convey the right message at the right time as fans look up to him. As the world is currently dealing with a crisis because of COVID-19, the cricketer is leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness about the same.

Previously, we reported how Virat took to social media and urged everyone to understand the gravity of the situation and stand united. His post read, “These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone.”

He shared another video today and wrote in his caption how the nation needs everyone’s support and honesty. He also urged everyone to wake up to the reality and seriousness of the situation and take responsibility.

To deal with the ongoing situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the nation-wide-lockdown for 21 days. In his speech, Modi mentioned that this seems to be the only solution to curb the spreading of the virus. However, some are still not paying any heed and stepping out of the house. And thus the cricketer has urged everyone to realize the seriousness of the situation and take responsibility.





