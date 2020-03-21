COVID-19: Virender Sehwag gives tips on how to maintain social distancing and cleanliness in the times of corona; watch

MUMBAI: Virender Sehwag, who has had an inspiring cricketing career, has a huge fan following!

The former Indian cricketer, who wears multiple hats, is pretty active on social media. He has 5.1m followers on Instagram. Via this platform, he makes sure to stay in touch with his fans and followers. He has yet again shared a post for his fans and followers.

As we know, the entire world has come to a standstill owing to coronavirus outbreak. And people are making sure to take safety measures and maintain cleanliness. Celebrities are also trying their best to do their bit and spread awareness so that things can be controlled as soon as possible. Virender, who hosted the web series Viru Ke Funde, made sure to do his bit.

Virender’s latest post is a video wherein he can be seen talking about coronavirus and how we can control it. He captioned it, “Social distancing aur saaf safai #corona”

Take a look below.