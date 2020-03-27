COVID-19: Virender Sehwag plays ludo with sons while on self-quarantine

MUMBAI: Owing to the deadly coronavirus, people are locked-up in their homes. While many are getting frustrated thinking how to kill time, others are utilizing this opportunity to bond with family and do something productive. Virender Sehwag certainly belongs to the latter category.

The former Indian cricketer, who wears multiple hats, is pretty active on social media. He has 5.1m followers on Instagram. Via this platform, he makes sure to stay in touch with his fans and followers. He has yet again shared a post and showcased how he is bonding with his sons these days while on self-quarantine mode.

In the picture, he can be seen playing ludo with his sons.

His post certainly conveys a strong message as he wrote, “From a judo champion to a ludo champion. Little joys in life are so beautiful to experience in these times. May this pass soon and the underprivileged be taken care of #covıd19”

