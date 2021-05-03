Covid has affected people physically and also mentally: Sudhanshu Pandey

MUMBAI: Actor Sudhanshu Pandey who is better known as Vanraj Shah in Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa shared his thoughts on mental health. He says,”Mental health in the current scenario is an important aspect and it’s a concern now especially in this pandemic scenario. Covid has affected people physically and also mentally I think it has taken a toll on people in a very big way.”

He also adds,” Due to COVID lot of people have lost their job and that has affected financially. I keep talking to my friends I keep calling them and asking them about their well-being and try to be in constant touch with lot of people who are suffering. I am trying to give my bit in terms of giving them positivity, giving them a pep talk and keeping everything in their mind very very positive. I have spoken about mental health on the Tedx Gold channel on YouTube, I always tell people to go and listen to it because I have shared my personal experience. I definitely care for people who are suffering from mental health issues and I think it’s important to take care of such people". Sudhanshu as an actor is getting lot of appreciation for his performance. People are loving him as Vanraj and he is grateful to producer Rajan Shahi for choosing him for the role of Vanraj.