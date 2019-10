MUMBAI: Sonali Singh, creative director of Fixerr is not only intelligent but also gorgeous. She has a remarkable sense of fashion. In fact, she is so beautiful that we were confused when we saw her at a screening recently. We even asked her whether she is an actor .



After chatting with her, we got to know that beauties with brains truly exist.



We thus stalked her on Instagram, and her profile is not less than of an actor .



Have a look at her posts below!

Isn't she film material?