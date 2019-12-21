Cricketer Irfan Pathan is a fan of this MasterChef-6 contestant?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Season 6 of Master Chef is being loved by audiences all over. On the recent shoot, the contestants were in for a pleasant surprise as they had to present their dishes to an elite guestlist. They got an opportunity to cook for some of the biggest names from the world-renowned cricketing legends. Legends like Brian Lara, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Scott Styris, Hemang Badani and L Balaji who are a part of Star Sports commentary team and Jatin Sapru and Mayanti Langer who are lead cricket presenters on Star Sports will be seen indulging their taste buds with the choicest of dishes prepared by the contestants of Master Chef.



All the dignitaries were highly impressed with the culinary skills of the top contestants. Cricketing legend Irfan Pathan was particularly impressed with one candidate – Priyanka Biswas. Priyanka is one of the most creative chefs on MasterChef-6 and has been a victim of body shaming earlier. Irfan Pathan praised her culinary skills and said, “In reality, I am a fan of Priyanka because of her fantastic talent. We are aware that people do talk about our looks and the way we are, but what is important and what really matters is our talent. Priyanka is truly an inspiration as she is on the way of realizing her dream of becoming a great chef solely on the basis of her skills. I would say that Priyanka is truly a star!”



Priyanka was overwhelmed with this kind and wonderful gesture from Irfan and couldn’t hold back her tears. It was a heart-warming moment for everyone as Irfan bolstered the young chef’s confidence.