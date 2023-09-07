Crime Patrol 48 Hours brings viewers a fresh, limited season with fast paced and intriguing crime cases

Crime Patrol

MUMBAI: Investigating the most intriguing cases of crime, Sony Entertainment Television is bringing viewers a fresh and limited edition of the fan favourite show – Crime Patrol. This season, titled ‘Crime Patrol 48 Hours’, will witness impactful storytelling of exceptional detective work and seamless coordination that helps solve the case. Each episode will feature a ticking clock with a 48-hour time limit, that builds pace with the narrative. Putting the spotlight on offences that demand astute action, especially in the first 48 hours, ‘Crime Patrol 48 Hours’ will be premiering on 10th July and will air at 10:00pm.

Most homicide experts suggest that if you can’t find a lead within the first 48 hours, the chance of solving the case decreases dramatically. This new chapter of Crime Patrol focuses on these critical hours that can make or break the case as investigative teams’ race against time to solve their cases. Touching upon cases of greed, passion, and revenge amongst others – this gripping crime show emphasizes the commitment, persistence, and expertise required to solve the most intricate cases. 

Bringing to the fore remarkable achievements of our law enforcement agencies in solving crimes swiftly and effectively, this season promises suspenseful plots that will leave you glued to your television screens.

‘Crime Patrol 48 Hours’ launches on 10th July, only on Sony Entertainment Television

