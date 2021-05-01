Crime Patrol actor Gulshan Pandey hospitalized due to COVID

MUMBAI: Crime Patrol is one of the most successful and watched reality shows of television, the show is based on real-life crime incidents.

The COVID cases are increasing in our nation and it's being a crisis and many sectors have been affected especially the Television industry.

In the past, we have seen so many actors who have been tested positive for COVID some have recovered while some we have lost.

Especially the television industry has been affected where shooting has been stalled in Mumbai and many stars have been affected.

Tellychakkar as got to know that Crime Patrol actor Gulshan Pandey who essays the role of a police inspector in many episodes as been tested COVID positive and is hospitalized.

The condition of his health is still unknown but we hope its nothing serious.

Earlier this morning another Crime Patrol actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who essays the role of the police officer passed away due to COVID complications.

Actors even from the Bollywood field like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and from the television industry Rupali Ganguly, Sudanshu Pandey, Arijit Taneja are few of the actors who have been tested COVID positive but are fine now and have tested negative.

Well, seems like this second COVID wave is spreading like fire and one needs to be careful and take utmost precautions.

Tellychakkar requests all his readers to only venture out when needed and to take all the necessary precautions and follow the protocols.

Team Tellychakkar wishes Gulshan a speedy recovery.

Stay Safe

For more news and updates on Television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

