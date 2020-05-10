Crime Patrol actor Shafique Ansari passes away

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, this has not affected TellyChakkar’s efficiency of providing exclusive updates from the industry.

As we wrap up the day, an unhappy news has reached the desk of TellyChakkar.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that actor Shafique Ansari who has predominantly worked in various episodes of Crime Patrol has passed away earlier today.

Ansari resided in Madanpura. A source revealed that he was suffering from cancer.

According to sources, “Shafique Ansari was suffering from stomach cancer since a few years and he lost the battle to the deadly disease today”.

TellyChakkar team extends heartfelt condolences to Ansari family.