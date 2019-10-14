News

Crime Patrol to feature an episode on recent murder case in Bengaluru

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Oct 2019 08:03 PM

MUMBAI: Crime Patrol is one of the most watched television shows. The show has a huge audience.  The long running crime show, which airs on Sony TV, showcases stories based on true life incidents.

According to a report in India Forums, in the upcoming episode, the makers will be presenting an episode of the recent murder case of Bengaluru. In a recent case, an Ola driver was arrested for murder of a Kolkata model in Bengaluru. The body of the victim was discovered three weeks ago on a property beside an isolated village road in the Bagalur Police limits near the Bengaluru International Airport by locals. The cab driver murdered the model-turned-event manager in an attempt to rob her. 

Tags > Crime Patrol, Bengaluru, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

ZEE5 X WeWork: Changing landscape of the digital...

ZEE5 X WeWork: Changing landscape of the digital world
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
VJ Bani
VJ Bani
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma

past seven days