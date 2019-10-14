Crime Patrol to feature an episode on recent murder case in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Crime Patrol is one of the most watched television shows. The show has a huge audience. The long running crime show, which airs on Sony TV, showcases stories based on true life incidents.

According to a report in India Forums, in the upcoming episode, the makers will be presenting an episode of the recent murder case of Bengaluru. In a recent case, an Ola driver was arrested for murder of a Kolkata model in Bengaluru. The body of the victim was discovered three weeks ago on a property beside an isolated village road in the Bagalur Police limits near the Bengaluru International Airport by locals. The cab driver murdered the model-turned-event manager in an attempt to rob her.