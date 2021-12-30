CRITICS! What went wrong with Udaariyaan, TRPs drop and how?

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan: Not at Sandhus, Jasmine will get shelter here, READ

The character of Angad Maan had become one of the most adored characters from the show and fans were shipping Tejang's friendship as well. In the current track, Angad's character has turned negative with his obsession for Tejo. Well, this created a major storm amid the fans. They were against the decision.

Well, this week's TRP witnessed a big drop from 2.9 to 2.6 leaving the stall from the top three. The current track witnessed a drop with Angad turning negative, the critics had their opinion on the same.

Sharmila Soni: They experimented too much and that created mistrust between the audience and the creatives.

Aayushi Doshi: The constant change in characters' narratives has brought confusion.

Ekta Parikh: Turning Angad into a psycho lover really turned the fans against it.

Well, in the current track of Udaariyaan, Angad crosses all limits to keep Tejo with him. He has already planned his future with Tejo and Riya as one happy family. This time Angad escapes from the hospital to keep an eye on Tejo in the mela. Major speculation is that Angad is the one who got Jassu released from the jail to keep Fateh and Tejo away from each other despite their face-off.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Angad Maan aka Karan V Grover's track to wrap in Colors' Udaariyaan?