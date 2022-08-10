This cute moment between Tanmay Shah and Aria Sakaria from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will surely melt your heart

MUMBAI :The Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat, and Pakhi are everchanging. Pakhi was recently in a terrible accident and Sai saves her. Further, Pakhi recently went through a life-altering surgery. Now, we see that Sai has learned the truth about Vinayak and that he was adopted by Virat. Sai is furious with Virat for keeping the truth from her.

There are a lot of factors that work for a show. Having a child actor never fails especially when you have such cute child actors like Aria Sakaria and Tanmay Shah.

Fans love to see them on screen and appreciate their talent. Netizens follow these kids on social media and shower them with love and admiration.

Aria Sakaria has been winning hearts for her performance in the show and the viewers adore the mother-daughter moments between Sai and Savi.

Surely the show is gearing up for some high-voltage drama but the viewers still can’t get over the cuteness and joy that these child actors bring to the show.

This time, Aria Sakaria held a Q&A session on her Instagram profile where a lot of fans had some interesting questions to ask. One of them was a request from a fan where he asked for a cute moment between Tanmay and Aria.

Surely the child actress replied and the moment that she shared is worth watching. Check it out below:

