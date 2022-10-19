Cute! Pishachini fame Nyrraa M Banerji enjoys a Fun banter with co-star Jiya Shankar over a toy, check it out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite show Pishachini. We know how much our viewers enjoy keeping updated with the happenings around Telly town! Colors' show Pishachini hit the small screens a month ago. The supernatural drama series stars Jiya Shankar, Harsh Rajput and Nyrraa M Banerji in lead roles.

Nyrraa M Banerjee seems to be possessive of her toy here as she is bantering with her co-star from the show Pishachini. Jiya Shankar aka Pavitra is seen cuddling a cute toy, and Nyrraa argues jocularly over how it is hers.

Check it out!

Now, that is what we call a co-stars' bonding! The actresses seem to be in the middle of a scene.

Meanwhile on Pishachini, Rani comes into the house while the family performs a puja with Pavitra and Rocky in the lead. As Rani comes in, everyone faints but Pavitra and Rocky continue their puja. Rani calls for Maha Pishach as she wants her crown.

