CUTE! You cannot miss this ADORABLE video of Jay Bhanushali with his daughter

MUMBAI : Jay Bhanushali is best known for playing Neev Shergill in Ekta Kapoor's show Kayamath and winning Nach Baliye 5. He also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 15.

Jay married actress Mahhi Vij in 2011. Together they have a daughter named Tara. The couple started fostering a boy named Rajveer and a girl named Khushi before their first biological child Tara was born.

The actor keeps posting glimpses with his children on his social media. Recently, he shared a hilarious reel with his daughter Tara. He wrote, “Father Daughter and Filters”.

Check out the reel here:

We can see father and daughter spending some quality time together. Both of them are all smiles as they enjoy filters on social media.

The couple has always been one of the most talked about couples in Indian television industry. They have gained a lot of love and attraction over time.

