Cuteness Alert! Ayesha Singh aka Sai of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makes for a doting mother; here's proof

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been ruling the television screens for quite some time and the show is immensely loved by the audience.

The lead couple played by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh is adored for their chemistry. Earlier, we have also seen the entry of the newest member of the family, Sai and Virat’s son, Vinayak.

Recently, we came across a video of Ayesha Singh who plays Sai playing with the little cutie who plays her infant son, Vinayak on the show.

Check out the video below:

In this video, we can see Ayesha cuddling the child and kissing him on his cheeks. The child also loves the company of Ayesha and is enjoying with her. They are seen in a bus and Ayesha is showing him the scenery outside as well. The video is all things cute and adorable.

Meanwhile, in the show, we have seen how Sai has left the Chavan house after an argument with Virat and the family and is now on her way to Gadchiroli.

Tell us how excited are you to see Ayesha as a mother in the show?

