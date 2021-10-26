Cuteness Alert ! Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed has FINALLY revealed her new boyfriend to everyone

MUMBAI: After Bigg Boss OTT Urfi Javed has become the talk of the town and the reason behind it is her notorious behaviour and that bold avatar on social media. Urfi Javed’s every post on social media have some eye grabbing elements in it and her recent post had a shocking revelation, she revealed her boyfriend to the world and it is none other than the cartoon character Shrek from Disney. In her Instagram post Urfi and Shrek are seen hugging and giving loads of kisses to each other with the romantic song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage playing in background.

Urfi, while introducing her boyfriend to the world says " I'm head ogre heels in love with you ! Meet my boyfriend guys !" All her fans seen jealous of cartoon character Urfi hanging out with, her comment section is full of saying why shrek not me. Urfi is looking really happy and adorable in the video.

Before Bigg Boss OTT Urfi Javed was seen in many popular Television shows like Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha, Kasautii Zindagii Kay but it was never a Lead role that's why she never got attention of the audience, but after Bigg Boss OTT everything has changed upside down for the actress.

Well, now we know who is Urfi head over heels for, do you think Shrek would be the right choice for her?

