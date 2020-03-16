Cuteness Alert! Check out Rupali Ganguly’s secret co-star on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: With its outstanding performances and captivating plot, Anupamaa is capturing audiences' hearts. The show has recently featured a lot of conflict, which is keeping people interested.

The show's actors and crew are a friendly bunch who frequently post videos and pictures of themselves off-screen.

The characters on the show, Anuj Kapadia and Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, are admired for their simplicity.

Rupali Ganguly uses social media extensively, and many people follow her updates there.

We recently came across a sweet video of Rupali acting out a scene on stage.

Check out the video below:

In this cute video, we can see Rupali practicing for a scene that seems too high on emotions, but she has a very cute co-star who is giving her company. She is patting a dog that is often seen on her sets, and the bond she shares with the dog is quite special. Well, we all are in love with this side of Rupali.

Meanwhile, on the show, we have seen how Anuj has gained consciousness, and he hears Barkha and Ankush threatening Anupama. He gets enraged and takes a firm decision for them.

What are your thoughts on this cute co-star of Anupama?

