Cuteness Alert! Look how Ayesha Singh aka Sai welcomed THIS special person on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

As much as people love watching the actors on-screen, the videos and pictures that they put of their off-screen fun are adored.

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently high on drama and it is only sure to intensify in the upcoming episodes. The show has recently undergone a leap and with that the children of Sai and Virat have also come into the picture.

Recently, we came across some pictures of Ayesha Singh who plays Sai in the show with a cute little girl. Check out the pictures below:

The pictures features Ayesha with her on-screen daughter Savi who is played by child actor, Aria Sakaria. 

These pictures are too cute and adorable to miss. Ayesha is all smiles in the pictures and the pictures look more lovely with the cuteness of Aria. These pictures are definitely a treat for all the fans of the show.

Meanwhile, on the show, after the leap, the story has changed a lot. Sai is living alone with her and Virat’s daughter Savi. Whereas, Virat is living with Vinayak but misses Sai.

Tell us in the comments, how you find this cute bond of the mother-daughter duo?

