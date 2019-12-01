Cuteness alert! Meet Choti Sardarni actor Avinesh Rekhi’s REAL-LIFE son and daughter

MUMBAI: Actor Avinesh Rekhi has been entertaining the masses with his varied roles in shows like Chhal — Sheh Aur Maat, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, and Piyaji. He is currently playing the lead role of Sarabjit in Choti Sardarni.

Viewers are enjoying watching his chemistry with his on-screen son Param in the show. However, are you guys aware that Avinesh is a proud father to a son and a daughter?

Looking at his pictures along with his kids makes us believe that Avinesh is the perfect father.

Take a look at these lovely pictures.