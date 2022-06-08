CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Ajay Nagrath aka Adi recreating an iconic scene from Shah Rukh Khan's Pardes with co-stars Nakuul Mehta and Abhinav Kapoor will make your day

Ajay Nagrath, Nakuul Mehta and Abhinav Kapoor who are best friends in the show nailed this scene and we are hoping to see more madness from all of them. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 12:16
CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Ajay Nagrath aka Adi recreating an iconic scene from Shah Rukh Khan's Pardes with co-stars Nakuul Mehta and A

MUMBAI:Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most watched and popular shows on small screens.

The show has been everyone's favourite ever since the beginning.

Currently, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is witnessing a lot of drama amid Priya's birthday celebrations.

The show also awaits the amazing track of Vikrant and Sara when they will take their wedding vows but the viewers can expect a lot of drama.

Well, apart from all the on-screen drama, the viewers see how the star cast has so much fun off-screen.

We all know that all the actors on the set are very active on social media.

They keep posting interesting pictures and reels to entertain the viewers.

ALSO READ: Maddam Sir: WHAT! The writer makes a shocking prediction about Haseena Malik

The show has an ensemble star cast of talented actors from the television industry.

Ajay Nagrath is one of them who plays a pivotal role in the drama series.

Well, we all know that Ajay has been in the showbiz world since his childhood and has done several movies as well.

Ajay is known for his performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Pardes. The viewers were in love with his acting skills and also his great camaraderie with SRK. The actor played the role of Dabboo in the film.

And now, Ajay along with his co-stars Nakuul Mehta and Abhinav Kapoor recreated a fun scene from the movie and we can't get over their cuteness.

Take a look:

The trio who are shown best friends in the show nailed this scene and we are hoping to see more madness from all of them.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.


ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Iqra Shaikh to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

 

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Piyush Sahdev Arohi Kumawat
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 12:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Watch! Bhagyalakshmi co-stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare’s CUTE ice-cream fight is unmissable
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most-loved television shows, and its actors, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti...
OH NO! This Quantico actress severely burned in car crash
MUMBAI : Anne Heche, known for her performance in Six Days Seven Nights, has been hospitalised and is in critical...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein to air it's last episode on THIS date
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The viewers...
Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled for the clothes he wears netizens compare him to Elton John and call him a Joker
MUMBAI:These days he is making headlines as he has begun his talk show “Koffee With Karan” where many celebrities come...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Kya Baat Hai! Virat left with no choice, delivers the baby by himself
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
SURPRISING! Yuvan and Banni aka Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta are ADDICTED to this one thing on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI:Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled for the clothes he wears netizens compare him to Elton John and call him a Joker
Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled for the clothes he wears netizens compare him to Elton John and call him a Joker
Latest Video