CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Ajay Nagrath aka Adi recreating an iconic scene from Shah Rukh Khan's Pardes with co-stars Nakuul Mehta and Abhinav Kapoor will make your day

MUMBAI:Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most watched and popular shows on small screens.

The show has been everyone's favourite ever since the beginning.

Currently, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is witnessing a lot of drama amid Priya's birthday celebrations.

The show also awaits the amazing track of Vikrant and Sara when they will take their wedding vows but the viewers can expect a lot of drama.

Well, apart from all the on-screen drama, the viewers see how the star cast has so much fun off-screen.

We all know that all the actors on the set are very active on social media.

They keep posting interesting pictures and reels to entertain the viewers.

The show has an ensemble star cast of talented actors from the television industry.

Ajay Nagrath is one of them who plays a pivotal role in the drama series.

Well, we all know that Ajay has been in the showbiz world since his childhood and has done several movies as well.

Ajay is known for his performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Pardes. The viewers were in love with his acting skills and also his great camaraderie with SRK. The actor played the role of Dabboo in the film.

And now, Ajay along with his co-stars Nakuul Mehta and Abhinav Kapoor recreated a fun scene from the movie and we can't get over their cuteness.

Take a look:

The trio who are shown best friends in the show nailed this scene and we are hoping to see more madness from all of them.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.



