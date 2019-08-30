News

Cuteness overloaded: Check out how a kid does Jennifer Winget’s makeup

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2019 09:04 PM

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget, who is one of the most popular television actresses, has shared an adorable video on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen enjoying lovely moments with a cute little girl. 

The actress, who is currently vacationing in Singapore, posted a series of videos and pictures on Instagram wherein she is seen playing with a little girl who is doing her make-up. The young girl, who is sitting on Jennifer’s lap, is seen applying eye-shadow on her face and the cutest thing is when the actress tells the baby to make her cheeks as pink as hers. Plus, Jennifer also posted pictures with her friends and family while she is chilling during her vacation. 

Take a look below:


On the professional front, Jennifer has done shows like Bepannaah, Beyhadh, Saraswatichandra and Dill Mill Gayye to name a few. She is also a part of ALT Balaji’s Code M. She next will be seen in Beyhadh 2. 
Tags > Jennifer Winget, Television, Instagram, Bepannaah, Beyhadh, Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, ALT Balaji’s Code M, Beyhadh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes...

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes of Jimmy Jimmy in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone

past seven days