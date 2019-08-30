Cuteness overloaded: Check out how a kid does Jennifer Winget’s makeup

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget, who is one of the most popular television actresses, has shared an adorable video on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen enjoying lovely moments with a cute little girl.



The actress, who is currently vacationing in Singapore, posted a series of videos and pictures on Instagram wherein she is seen playing with a little girl who is doing her make-up. The young girl, who is sitting on Jennifer’s lap, is seen applying eye-shadow on her face and the cutest thing is when the actress tells the baby to make her cheeks as pink as hers. Plus, Jennifer also posted pictures with her friends and family while she is chilling during her vacation.

Take a look below:



On the professional front, Jennifer has done shows like Bepannaah, Beyhadh, Saraswatichandra and Dill Mill Gayye to name a few. She is also a part of ALT Balaji’s Code M. She next will be seen in Beyhadh 2.